Update on PCMA-CEMA Development

It’s been just over two months since CEMA joined the PCMA family, and we wanted to share an update on what we have been working on and, more importantly, where we are going in the coming months.

Over the past few weeks the CEMA team has been helping PCMA better understand who you are and your professional aspirations, challenges and needs. Together, we’ve been exploring ways our teams can combine resources/expertise to deliver new value. We expect this discovery process to wrap-up shortly. Be assured that CEMA operations, events and programs will continue as planned.

We are forging ahead with structural integrations and program collaboration, guided by our goal of creating new value for event marketers. As our industry emerges from the disruption brought on by the pandemic, collaborating on new learning opportunities and research insights will make us better equipped to seize opportunities as the recovery crystallizes.

In the coming months, you will begin to see enhancements to CEMA back-office operations as well as to member-facing platforms such as the CEMA website and social media channels. These improvements will make it easier for you to access and share information and engage with our 2021 programs. It’s an exciting first step in our ongoing effort to elevate your member experience.

PCMA and CEMA’s education and event teams will also begin collaborating on new professional development content and experiences which we will roll out at our respective live events as well as across PCMA’s editorial and digital channels.

Thank-you once again for your support. These are exciting times for our PCMA family as we grow and learn from each other.

Sheriff and Kim