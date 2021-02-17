Webinar: Business Relationship Best Practices for Meeting Planners and Suppliers

Webinar: Business Relationship Best Practices for Meeting Planners and Suppliers
What are the best ways to handle RFPs? Who is responsible for what once the contract is signed? How can buyers and suppliers get the most out of their relationships? Join this exclusive panel led by CadmiumCD Business Development Director, Joe Felperin, to explore these questions and more. You’ll walk away with a better understanding of the buyer-supplier relationship and how to navigate it for your digital, live, and hybrid event needs.

Learning Objectives
  • How to navigate the RFP process for your physical and digital events.
  • How to create a strong relationship with your suppliers and get the most out of your service contract.
  • What the future of buyer-supplier relationships will look like as we navigate the new digital and hybrid events worlds.

  • Duration: 01:00:09
  • Date: 02/16/2021
February 17, 2021

