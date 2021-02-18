People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Peter Kumposcht

Reed Exhibitions UK has appointed Peter Kumposcht as sales and marketing director. In addition to this role, he will oversee the Reed Exhibitions India business. For the last seven years, Kumposcht has been part of Risk Solutions Group’s Estates Gazette (EG). He became managing director of EG in 2016 and was responsible for sales, marketing, content, product, and business strategy.

Scott Flexman

The Broadmoor has named Scott Flexman as its new vice president of sales and marketing. In this position, Flexman will oversee all sales and marketing efforts for The Broadmoor, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway, and the Wilderness Experience portfolio. Flexman has 37 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Most recently, he served as complex director of sales and marketing, Caribe Royale Orlando/Buena Vista Suites.

Santi Sawangcharoen

The tourism authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the appointment of Santi Sawangcharoen as the director of the TAT New York office. Sawangcharoen has more than 30 years of tourism industry experience and has held many leadership positions within TAT supporting the organization’s international marketing efforts. In the new role, Sawangcharoen will oversee TAT New York initiatives that inspire U.S. travelers to visit Thailand.

Ana Purritano

The Albany Capital Center (ACC) has announced the promotion of Ana Purritano to sales manager. She has been with the ACC since the facility’s opening in March 2017 when she was hired as event services manager. In her new role, Purritano will be responsible for driving revenue to the ACC by maintaining relationships with existing accounts in addition to acquiring new business.