Trevor Noah Wants to Tell You a Story

Author: Kate Mulcrone

Comedian, podcaster, and author Trevor Noah will deliver Convening Leaders’ closing keynote, focusing on how resilience, global change, and storytelling inspire personal and professional growth. His life story, as detailed in his New York Times bestselling memoir Born a Crime, illustrates the benefits of embracing change to live outside your comfort zone, a timely topic for this year’s education program.

Noah currently hosts the “What Now?” podcast, which blends celebrity interviews with deep dives into the news with his team of writers. He also has helmed the Grammy Awards five years running — and has racked up three nominations himself.

Through his Trevor Noah Foundation, he supports education and future opportunities for young people in his native South Africa, most recently partnering with Microsoft on the Khulani Schools Program with the goal of training all teachers across 19 school partners to use AI to improve student outcomes.

Trevor Noah will speak on the CL 26 Main Stage on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10:45 am.

Kate Mulcrone is Convene’s digital managing editor.