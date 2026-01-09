From Devon Montgomery Pasha’s vision for immersive online engagement at Convening Leaders 2026, to new research on planner stress and a look back at four decades of Convene — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Interview [CL26 SPECIAL] Designing Dynamic Digital Experiences: Devon Montgomery Pasha on Hosting CL26 Online

In this episode, Devon Montgomery Pasha, the digital experience host for PCMA Convening Leaders 2026, shares her vision for creating an intentional, immersive virtual environment. She explains how her SPARK methodology, rooted in empathy-driven design, shaped the digital experience and reveals how participants can feel connected, activated, and inspired—no matter where they are in the world.

🎙️ Convene Article: Planners Under Pressure

While it may be universally accepted that event planning is stressful in nature, there’s a lack of research to support — and mitigate — it. Angelika Bazarnik is “filling the gap” to change that, and she has some ideas about how stress contributes to planners’ salary dissatisfaction. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Celebrating 40 Years of Convene: Stories, Milestones, and What’s Ahead at Convening Leaders

As Convene marks its 40th anniversary in 2026, the team reflects on their first experiences with the meetings industry, shares behind-the-scenes stories, and previews what’s coming at PCMA Convening Leaders in Philadelphia. From the evolution of conferences to the power of community and design, this episode dives into the history, impact, and future of events. Plus, hear personal journeys that led our editors to Convene and why this industry continues to inspire.

