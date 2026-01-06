Tabitha Brown on Why Authenticity Is Everything

The Convening Leaders Main Stage speaker shares a preview of her session this coming Tuesday on approaching branding from the heart space.

Author: Kate Mulcrone

Renowned vegan chef and Emmy-winning TV host, actress, and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown will share her branding success story on the Convening Leaders Main Stage on Tuesday, Jan. 13. Her session “Using the Power of Heart to Build Brands People Love” will take attendees along on her personal journey — from humble beginnings through her health struggles before becoming a breakthrough food influencer — to understand how authenticity, influence, and heart intersect to create memorable experiences.

Brown’s debut cookbook, New York Times bestseller Cooking from the Spirit, was such a success that she was invited to host “It’s CompliPlated,” the Food Network’s first plant-based cooking competition series. But Brown’s successes aren’t limited to the culinary sphere. She is the co-founder and CEO of Donna’s Recipe, a vegan haircare line that she started with social entrepreneur Gina Woods, and co-hosts the “Fridays with Tab and Chance” podcast with her husband Chance Brown.

Convene caught up with Brown over email ahead of her Main Stage talk for a preview.

What will you be talking to the Convening Leaders audience about and what do you hope they’ll gain from your insights?

My journey as an actress, social entrepreneur and creating a brand being my authentic self. I hope they gain inspiration to stay true to themselves on their journeys — no matter what comes their way.

What do you think event professionals should understand about branding as it relates to their jobs?

Branding should always tell a story of alignment and truth.

What are one or two of the biggest lessons you’ve learned as an entrepreneur that would also apply to the world of business events?

First, it’s OK to be non-traditional. Second, make sure your team respects and understands budgeting.

Are there any important lessons about branding that you learned by getting it wrong before you got it right? If so, how did course correcting make you a smarter marketer?

Absolutely! I used to conform and code switch, really trying to fit in and present myself in a way that made everyone comfortable. But I realized that wasn’t freedom — and I was enough just being myself.

The moment I let go of trying to people please, my entire world changed! Showing up as my true self allowed my brand to stand out and business shifted into success!

