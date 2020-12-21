There’s Room to Meet in Phoenix

What Phoenix is widely known for — incomparable weather, proximity to nature, and an array of museums and attractions — is no secret.

There’s also a myriad of other qualities that make the most populous capital city in the United States an ideal location for special events, whether it’s an intimate group or a larger delegation.

As this Sonoran Desert city reopens for meetings, its incredible spectrum of outdoor venues — from uniquely Southwest scenes amid sweeping Sonoran Desert landscapes to urban spaces set against the downtown skyline — have taken center stage.

Additionally, Phoenix is home to over 69,000 guest rooms at more than 500 hotels and resorts, including a wide variety of accommodations styles that boast sophisticated meeting facilities, impeccable service and plenty of room for exploring, pampering and unwinding.

And, nestled among new and reimagined convention hotels in the city’s walkable downtown core, the Phoenix Convention Center (PCC) is raising the bar on new safety, cleanliness and capacity guidelines. This state-of-the-ar, GBACTM Star accredited facility offers 900,000 square feet of flexible space throughout a three-building campus — as well as Canyon on Third, an 80,000-square-foot open-air event space — allowing for optimal physically distanced settings.

While accommodations, hospitality and outdoor recreation remain Phoenix’s calling card, cities across the country have had to prioritize health and safety like never before.

To that end, the Arizona Department of Health Services issued the COVID-19 Recommendations for Private Events, which highlights health and safety practices that the State of Arizona has recommended for all private meetings, conventions and tradeshows that are not open to the general public.

To learn more about how Phoenix has reimagined what’s possible for meeting planners, visit https://www.visitphoenix.com/meetings/.