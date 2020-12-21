Tampa Bay: New Ways to Meet, Eat & Dine

The ongoing pandemic has forced the world to hit the pause button. The ripple effects of wholesale cancellations of thousands of big and small conventions, conferences, seminars, exhibitions, and events has been a harsh blow to the nation’s GDP.

Hitting the reset button has created a massive opportunity for a much-needed do-over, something the city of Tampa Bay understands. Tampanians know that the third-largest city in Florida (after Miami and Jacksonville) is prepared to safely create new memories during this most trying time.

When it comes to accommodations, Tampa is all about variety. Tampa Bay’s first JW Marriott, five-star Tampa Edition, luxury boutiques, and new openings – from Hyatt, Hilton, and Marriott – bring a potpourri of room types and unique meeting spaces. With more than 1,500 new hotel rooms on the horizon, and recent renovations to 1,000 more, Tampa Bay will see a dramatic expansion of its offsite meeting offerings. In addition, the Tampa Midtown’s $500 million development with 1.8 million square feet of new retail, entertainment, and hospitality spaces connects the vibrant Westshore district with the downtown Convention District.

Tampa Bay has no shortage of outdoor food and beverage options for your guests. The scenic Tampa Riverwalk is a 2.6-mile pathway that runs along the Hillsborough River and connects hotels, restaurants, parks, and attractions like gems on a string. It is connected to the downtown Convention District.

Situated along the waterfront downtown, Sparkman Wharf celebrates the best of Tampa Bay – with waterfront views, craft beer, live music, and exceptional dining. The northside of the Riverwalk includes Armature Works, a mixed-use commercial building consisting of Heights Public Market, multiple event spaces, a co-shared workspace, and numerous waterfront restaurants and bars.

Tampa Bay joins the world in its efforts to prioritize safety, complying with every conceivable safety measure from the CDC. Tampa has left no stone unturned from thermal screenings upon entry, physical distancing room sets, hand sanitizing stations, frequent touch-point cleaning, and new food and beverage service protocols.

This attention to detail is among the things that make Tampa Bay better and unique. It’s critical that visitors feel safe. It’s equally as vital that their experience is one worth repeating.

Explore all that Tampa Bay has to offer by going to www.TampaMeetings.com.