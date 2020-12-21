Des Moines is Open for Business

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in billions in cumulative losses for the U.S. travel economy. While cities across the country have meeting restrictions and limits, Des Moines has methodically and safely re-opened.

Greater Des Moines has safely hosted a broad array of events since the pandemic began, including the NIKE Tournament of Champions, Blue Oval Showcase presented by Mediacom, Disney on Ice, USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals, Master Builders of Iowa, and the Goodguys 29th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals car show.

The Iowa Events Center is Greater Des Moines’ premier convention center. With 37 meeting rooms, a 150,000-square-foot expo hall, a 28,800-square-foot grand ballroom, and a 17,000-seat arena, all under one roof, the Iowa Events Center offers flexible space to spread out.

Des Moines is also home to one of the largest fairgrounds in the country. With a dozen major buildings, more than 100,000 square feet of expo space, and 160 acres of camping, there is plenty of room to spread out and social distance.

Des Moines is rich in culture and booming with business. Des Moines ranks as one of the three largest cities for financial, insurance, and ag-bio industries year after year. Home to numerous corporate headquarters, this smart city continues to produce big attractions, high-profile sporting events, coveted national acts and performing arts, world-class festivals, award-winning farm-to-table cuisine impressive art collections to maintain its position as an industry and entertainment leader.

Des Moines has remained committed to hosting events during this time. But that hardly means Des Moines is sacrificing safety. They prioritize cleanliness, accessibility, and affordability, offering a much-needed sense of normalcy in these times that are anything but normal.

For more information on the best Des Moines has to offer, feed your curiosity at www.catchdesmoines.com.