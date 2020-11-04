Established in 1984, the Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), is a non-profit organisation created with the aim of promoting Thailand as leading global MICE destination. TICA’s diverse membership consists of almost 500 stakeholders in Thailand’s MICE industry encompassing hotels, DMCs and PCOs, venues, and event organisers, all of whom have contributed and continue to contribute to the consistent growth of Thailand’s business events sphere.

Over the years, TICA has developed invaluable resources to educate students and train the workforce that forms the backbone of Thailand’s MICE business. These resources take the form of educational activities, comprehensive online platforms, and networking where individuals can train with veteran stakeholders and members who have a wealth of experience. Efforts that the association will undoubtedly continue post-pandemic.

TICA also collaborates with various bodies to ensure its reach is across the board. One significant example is the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), which aids TICA in the organisation of seminars, conferences, and networking events, all of which has continued in the wake of COVID-19 via digital platforms. TICA has also effectively embraced the ‘new normal’ by aligning its policies with the ‘Safe Travels: Global Protocols & Stamp’ initiative, and together with the Ministry of Public Health, TICA has been an advocate for the ‘Business Events Hygiene Practice,’ which provides new, hygiene-centric operational procedures for before, during, and after an event to help the industry mitigate the pandemic’s negative impacts.

TICA will also continue to promote secondary destinations through familiarisation trips and promotional activities specific to various locales across Thailand, with plans to continue this on a larger scale post-pandemic to highlight the advantages of hosting events in the Kingdom. Finally, as Thailand remains one of few countries succeeding in its battle against COVID-19, the association is hopeful that its post-pandemic initiatives will be introduced in the near future.

Click here to access Business Events Hygiene Practice