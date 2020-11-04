Tourism New Zealand Business Events

The New Zealand team would like to acknowledge that 2020 has been a year of challenges for all of us, both personally and professionally. We would like to say to all our friends and colleagues at PCMA Convening Asia Pacific, we are here for you now and in the future. We’ll be ready, when you are ready, to think about where to host your future conferences and events.

In the new world, during and post Covid-19, Tourism New Zealand is committed to supporting the New Zealand Business Events Industry to ensure that our sector is ready for the future, and able to host the safest conferences and events you can imagine.

You can be certain that if you are hosting a conference or event in New Zealand, our highly professional industry are capable and ready to support conferences, incentives and events of all sizes. New Zealand will meet all health & safety requirements and ensure that social distancing guidelines are in place. The most important thing is the wellbeing of our guests.

A message from New Zealand

In this video, well known New Zealanders share with you their thoughts on bringing your conference or event to New Zealand, they talk about the warmth of our people, innovation, the way we work together, and sustainability. Conference 60”: