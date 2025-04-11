Confused About the Tariffs’ Impact on Your Event?

The Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance has published a resource center to help the events industry stay on top of — and understand the impact of — the changing tariff situation.

Author: Michelle Russell

As the world experiences tariff whiplash brought on by aggressive global tariffs announced by President Trump one week, which sent the stock market into a freefall, and an abrupt reversal and pause on most of those tariffs a week later on April 9, it has become almost impossible to predict what’s around the corner for businesses — including the events industry. As of April 9, tariffs on all countries have been reduced to 10 percent for 90 days, with China being the exception — China’s exports to the U.S. are subject to a 125-percent tariff.

The Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance (ECA) “shares your concerns about the impact of tariffs (and the ongoing uncertainty around them) on the business and professional events industry,” Tommy Goodwin, ECA’s vice president, wrote in ECA’s April 11 newsletter. “They will increase costs for business and professional event organizers, exhibitors, and attendees alike.”

To help the business events industry keep tabs on the tariff situation in real time, the ECA has established the ECA Tariff Resource Center on its website with the latest tariff news and details impacting the industry.

In addition, ECA urges industry professionals to share their concerns with their elected officials, by visiting the ECA Advocacy Network email action center.

Michelle Russell is editor in chief of Convene.