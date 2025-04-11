Politics Influencing an Increasing Number of U.S. Trips

As planners consider the impacts of the current administration’s policies on attendance at their upcoming events, the latest American Travel Sentiment Study offers some clues about their willingness to travel — and where.

Author: Michelle Russell

As the business events industry navigates uncertainty due to changes brought about by the current administration, the American Travel Sentiment Study, conducted by Longwoods International with the support of Miles Partnership, offers some insights.

While the study, published on March 20 and conducted on March 3, surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults in the U.S. about their leisure travel plans, their responses can shed light on their inclination to travel to events as well, depending on where in the U.S. those events are being held.

Some takeaways that can apply to event travel:

Cost concerns — A majority of respondents (83 percent) expect travel costs to become less affordable or remain the same in the next year. The impact of airfare prices on travel plans is a continuing concern. In February and March, 31 percent of travelers indicated that airfare prices had a great impact on their future travel plans, up from 26 percent in January. At the same time, concerns about personal financial situations, inflation, and gas prices remained stable.

Since September 2024, in the space of six months, the percentage of travelers who say politics will greatly impact their travel choices has jumped from 24 percent to 42 percent.

What they’re thinking — What specific legislation, policies, or political affiliations have caused them to change their travel plans? Political discontent was a dominant response. Others include discrimination and social issues, safety and security, uncertainty and indecision, tariffs and economic policies, costs, and economic issues.

Michelle Russell is editor in chief of Convene.