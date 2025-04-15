Why St. Pete-Clearwater Isn’t Your Typical Beach Destination

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

It’s local fish shacks and world-class restaurants. It’s car races and nature preserves. It’s priceless paintings and street murals. In so many ways St. Pete-Clearwater is a study in contrasts, providing plenty of inspiration for groups that goes beyond its famous sugar-white beaches and emerald waters. Read on for what’s new and of note for meetings on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Greater gatherings

From classic beach hotels to gleaming downtown properties, St. Pete-Clearwater is known for its impressive inventory of accommodations, including more than 30 affordable meeting hotels, upscale beachfront resorts, iconic downtown hotels, and off-the-beaten-path retreats.

But there’s always something new to consider — like the 248-room Opal Sol, which opened recently next to its sister property, the Opal Sands, on Clearwater Beach. With more than 48,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including a dedicated ballroom and meeting rooms, Opal Sol is versatile enough for events of almost any size.

Meanwhile, the Vinoy Resort & Golf Club, Autograph Collection, is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year. This historic 354-room resort — famous for its bright pink exterior and waterfront location — has more than 65,000 square feet of meeting space in the heart of downtown St. Pete.





Beyond the boardroom

After their meetings wrap, attendees will find plenty of ways to bond with colleagues old and new. Chief among the options is diving into the destination’s impressive arts scene, a thought-provoking mix of museums, galleries, and cultural experiences. At The Dalí Museum, they’ll be mesmerized by the mind-bending collections, striking architecture, and must-see exhibits like the Dalí Alive 360°.

Sampling St. Pete’s vibrant dining scene should also be on their agenda. In downtown St. Pete, Juno & The Peacock is known for its seafood-forward, upscale take on Americana cuisine while Pluma Lounge next door serves up artfully crafted cocktails. At the St. Pete Pier, 26 acres of dining, drinking, shopping, and attractions are set against the backdrop of the glistening waters of Tampa Bay. Here, world-class dining — including al fresco and rooftop venues that serve up Gulf-to-grill seafood alongside beachside views — pairs perfectly with plentiful craft breweries, music venues, and nightly sunset celebrations.

Accessibility and assistance

Groups can arrive here and get around with ease thanks to ample airlift and connectivity. More than 25 airlines serve St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) and Tampa International Airport (TPA), while rideshare services and walkable neighborhoods can be found almost everywhere.

When planners bring their gatherings to St. Pete-Clearwater, they can expect more than a beautiful destination. They’ll have access to the reliable and experienced team at Visit St. Pete-Clearwater as well as complimentary services like personalized promotional materials and on-site registration support.