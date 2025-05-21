Serious Training. Seamless Experience. Why Viticus Group Is the Go-To in Vegas—and Soon, Nashville

Las Vegas may be known for its bright lights and big shows—but for medical meeting planners, it’s also home to one of the most advanced bioskills training centers in the country: Viticus Group Education Centers.

Spanning over 140,000 square feet just minutes from the Strip, Viticus Group provides a comprehensive, turnkey solution for medical education, where cutting edge technology meets hands-on learning. From an in-house CT scanner and advanced washer sterilization system to exceptional onsite catering and personalized event support, Viticus Group makes complex, hands-on medical trainings feel seamless. Everything—AV, catering, transportation, and even equipment storage—is under one roof.

It’s serious learning with world-class hospitality. And it’s available seven days a week, including evenings and holidays.

But the future doesn’t stop in Las Vegas. In 2026, Viticus Group will expand its footprint with a new center in Nashville, offering another easy-access option for planners in the Southeast.

The new facility will replicate the same full-service model, giving organizers the flexibility to choose the best location without compromising on quality or support.

For medical meeting planners tired of juggling multiple vendors, Viticus Group offers a refreshing alternative: streamlined logistics, industry-leading equipment, and a team that knows what it takes to deliver flawless, hands-on experiences.

Whether you’re hosting in Las Vegas now or planning ahead for Nashville in 2026, Viticus Group is built to make planning easy—and outcomes exceptional.