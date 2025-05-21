Cleveland’s Growing Meeting and Event Infrastructure: What You Need to Know

Cleveland is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for meetings and events, thanks to a series of significant infrastructure improvements. From the newly renovated Huntington Convention Center to the revamped Hotel Cleveland, the city is positioning itself as a key player in the meetings and conventions industry. Event planners should take note of the city’s ongoing transformation and the unique opportunities it offers.

Here are five reasons why Cleveland’s meeting and event infrastructure is drawing attention:

1. State-of-the-art Huntington Convention Center: Recently completing a $49M+ renovation, the center now boasts an expanded junior ballroom, 50+ meeting rooms, and a rooftop terrace, providing a flexible space for events of all sizes.

2. Hotel Cleveland: The former Renaissance Hotel underwent an $80M makeover, rebranding as Hotel Cleveland. Its proximity to the Convention Center (just a 6– to 7-minute walk away) makes it a convenient choice for attendee accommodations.

3. Iconic Venues: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, located downtown, is undergoing a $100M renovation that will introduce new event spaces for large groups, making it a truly unique venue for incentive events and downtime outings.

4. Diverse Culinary Scene: Cleveland’s food scene offers nearly 200 restaurants surrounding the convention center and nearby hotels. Event attendees will have no shortage of options for dining and entertainment.

5. Easy Accessibility: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is Ohio’s busiest, and the city is within a 500-mile drive of nearly 50% of the U.S. population, making it an easily accessible destination for event attendees.