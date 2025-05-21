Your Next Medical Meeting Meets Summer Getaway in The Palm Beaches

At any time of year, sunny South Florida is a desirable medical meetings destination. With the state-of-the-art Palm Beach County Convention Center located in the center of downtown, and more than $1 billion in renovations and new construction drawing in new businesses, the medical sector is thriving here.
But in summertime, when your attendees already have vacation on their minds, you might need a bit more than a good business hook to appeal to attendees. And that’s when The Palm Beaches really shines. Between and after meetings—whether they’re seeking some dazzling night life or just want to luxuriate on the beach a while—they can take advantage of everything this destination has to offer.
Endless Beaches
They’ve got their sunscreen packed, and a great book, and are ready to steal away for some sun. They won’t have to go far: The Palm Beaches offers some 47 miles of Atlantic Ocean beachfront just steps away.
Exciting Excursions
Whether their idea of a getaway includes a day of watersports, a rejuvenating yoga class in the sand, or even spending some quality time with sea turtles or manatees, there are countless team-building and solo outings on offer for nature lovers in The Palm Beaches.
Outdoor Dining and Nightlife
A tired meetings guest might want to grab a quick and delicious meal along the waterfront after a long event day, but some will get their second wind and feel ready to venture further. Maybe they’d like to indulge in a craft beer tasting; kick back on rooftop bar with live music; or dive into a multicourse, fine-dining meal? The Palm Beaches dining and nightlife scene will keep them coming back.
A Spa Experience
Your attendees can unwind and get pampered at any one of The Palm Beaches world-class spas, with indoor-outdoor treatment suites, open-air massages, wellness classes, and more.
All in an Easily Accessible Location
The best summer getaways—we mean, meetings—don’t leave you exhausted just getting there. Three international airports offer more than 1,000 flights each day: the nearby Palm Beach International Airport, as well as Fort Lauderdale and Miami International Airports, both within an hour’s drive. There’s also high-speed rail service via Brightline and Tri-Rail, so once they’re here, getting around is a breeze.
Ready to start planning a meeting in The Palm Beaches? Check our special meetings offers and contact our Sales and Services Team at [email protected] or 561-233-3062