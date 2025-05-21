Your Next Medical Meeting Meets Summer Getaway in The Palm Beaches

At any time of year, sunny South Florida is a desirable medical meetings destination. With the state-of-the-art Palm Beach County Convention Center located in the center of downtown, and more than $1 billion in renovations and new construction drawing in new businesses, the medical sector is thriving here.

But in summertime, when your attendees already have vacation on their minds, you might need a bit more than a good business hook to appeal to attendees. And that’s when The Palm Beaches really shines. Between and after meetings—whether they’re seeking some dazzling night life or just want to luxuriate on the beach a while—they can take advantage of everything this destination has to offer.