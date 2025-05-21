Your Summer Playbook for Hosting in Oklahoma City

If your summer meetings need a refresh, look no further than Oklahoma City—where business and fun blend seamlessly. From sunrise sessions to sunset strolls, OKC is packed with experiences designed to energize attendees and impress planners.

Kick off your day inside the state-of-the-art Oklahoma City Convention Center, offering 500,000 square feet of flexible event space right next to a 70-acre downtown park. After morning sessions, take a stroll around The Oak, OKC’s newest entertainment and retail district, for lunch and a side of shopping or gallery hopping.

As the day winds down, encourage attendees to stretch their legs along the Oklahoma River trails or hop aboard OKC’s modern streetcar system, which connects 22 downtown stops in just 8-minute intervals. And when the meetings wrap, the fun doesn’t stop.

The brand new OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark is a show-stopping attraction for meeting planners and families alike. With 404 guest rooms, expansive event space, restaurants, and the city’s first outdoor lagoon, OKANA transforms OKC into a can’t-miss, bring-the-family destination.

Whether it’s pre-conference kayaking, post-session drinks in Bricktown, or free time under the Oklahoma sun, the city makes summer meetings feel like a getaway. And with nearly 19,000 hotel rooms, a clean and walkable downtown, and generous support from Visit OKC, planning is just as smooth as the experience.

This is more than a meeting. It’s a summer story in the making. Let OKC set the stage.