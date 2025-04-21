Seeking a Turnkey Venue for Your Next Event? Meet Long Beach

Long Beach, California, is a premier events destination, with all the luxurious accommodations, downtime offerings, and big-ticket draws you’d expect from any LA-area scene—from music festivals, attractions, and museums, to the historic Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach street race. But it’s the venues themselves that will really make your planning decision an easy one. The Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center offers fully outfitted, turnkey venues that are ready to be customized for your event’s needs—whether you’re looking for a ballroom space, an exhibit hall, or an open-air plaza. Take advantage of the savings offered by pre-installed professional lighting and sound equipment, an extensive inventory of designer furniture and décor, and gorgeous spaces where your attendees will delight in gathering.