Go Beyond the Ordinary with These Three Venues in Davis County, Utah

Boring meetings? Not on the agenda. In Davis County, Utah, you’ll find a vibrant collection of venues that go well beyond the boardroom—each offering its own blend of charm, character, and creativity for unforgettable events.

Start with the Young Automotive Gallery, a sleek, modern space where design meets functionality. With a 300-person Grand Gallery, an Everest Theater for up to 180, and full-service event planning, this contemporary venue is perfect for corporate gatherings that demand style.

Next, make history at the Hill Aerospace Museum. Surrounded by Cold War-era aircraft or the modern marvels of the U.S. Air Force, your guests will be immersed in aviation excellence. Choose between the Lindquist-Stewart Gallery for smaller gatherings or the expansive L.S. Skaggs Gallery for banquets and corporate events of up to 400.

Then there’s Hank’s Garage, a 20,000-square-foot industrial gem in North Salt Lake. Vintage muscle cars, exposed brick, and polished concrete set the tone for events with personality. It’s part time capsule, part modern marvel—with cutting-edge tech, a photo booth, and full bar service.

Beyond the venues, Davis County offers endless ways for attendees to fill their downtime, with outdoor activities, wildlife spotting, and nighttime stargazing like you won’t find anywhere else.

Just 20 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, and home to the Davis Conference Center with over 70,000 square feet of meeting space, Davis County combines convenience, creativity, and outdoor adventure.

Here, meetings become memories.