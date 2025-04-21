Discover How KC Delivers a Seamless Meeting Experience

Kansas City has officially stepped into the spotlight. After successfully hosting the 2023 NFL Draft and being selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, KC has proven its ability to deliver world-class experiences on a grand scale. But beyond the headlines, what truly sets Kansas City apart is how easy it makes every part of the meeting and event experience—for planners and attendees alike.

It all starts with a central location

With quick 3-hour flights from either coast, KC is conveniently located in the Heart of America. 300 daily flights to the new single terminal at MCI Airport make for a seamless entry point into a city designed for convenience.

Getting around is simple

The free KC Streetcar connects major hotels, restaurants, and entertainment districts—and this year, an extension will add new stops at popular nightlife destinations and the Spanish-inspired Country Club Plaza, giving attendees even greater access to local favorites and placing many more hotels within easy reach.

KC is built for big events

Ready to host events of any size, the city offers 800,000 square feet of flexible convention space and more than 34,000 hotel rooms citywide. And a walkable core means everything you need is within easy reach, allowing more time for meaningful connections and authentic experiences.

KC is big on culture

And Kansas City doesn’t stop at practical—it delivers on culture. Whether it’s a live jazz set, a tour of The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, or the unmatched BBQ scene, KC gives every meeting a memorable backdrop.

With a central U.S. location, affordable pricing, and charm to spare, Kansas City is a destination that’s easy to get to—and hard to forget.