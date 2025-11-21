Reinvention Underway: Cleveland’s Holiday Glow and 2026 Meeting Buzz

As December’s lights twinkle across Public Square and Lake Erie’s shoreline, Cleveland, Ohio’s glow is more than holiday décor—it’s a sign of transformation. With more than $230 million in recent venue upgrades, the city is closing the year on a high note and opening the door to an exciting 2026.

The Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland completed a more than $49 million+ renovation in summer 2024, expanding ballroom space, adding flexible meeting rooms, and debuting an outdoor rooftop terrace with skyline views. Just blocks away, the historic Renaissance Hotel emerged from an $80 million makeover as the new Hotel Cleveland, a blend of modern comfort and timeless grandeur.

Looking ahead, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s $100 million expansion—set for completion in 2026—will bring dynamic new event spaces to downtown’s waterfront. Meanwhile, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is undergoing a long-term renovation to elevate the arrival experience, making the city even more accessible for attendees.

The city’s meeting momentum is backed by a strong track record—hosting the Women’s NCAA Final Four, PanAmerican Masters Games, WWE SummerSlam, and the ASAE Annual Meeting in 2024, and the National Urban League and the National Association of Black Journalists in 2025.

For planners mapping out the year ahead, Cleveland offers a rare mix: world-class meeting infrastructure, inclusive hospitality, and access to nearly 200 restaurants downtown showcasing over 100 global cuisines.

This is more than a meeting destination—it’s the Land of Exceeding Expectations.