Planners Share Their Recent Challenges and Rewards

Silvano Schär, Chief Commercial Officer, Congrex Switzerland

What is one thing that has made your work more challenging over the past year?

One of the main challenges has been the repercussions of the recent decision by the United States government to reduce funding to international organizations and the education sector, including many international associations headquartered in the U.S. This has had a direct impact on Geneva, as it has led to fewer international meetings being held here and lower participation in congresses. Naturally, this translates into fewer overnights and, consequently, a reduction in city tax revenues — one of the key sources that allow us to sustain our operations and promotional efforts. Coupled with the lingering perception that Geneva is an expensive destination, these external factors have made it a demanding year.

What is one thing that has made your work more rewarding over the past year?

Despite these challenges, we are proud to have achieved a new record in the number of congresses confirmed for Geneva for the years to come. This success reflects the strategic decision by the Council of our Foundation to invest in two additional team members, strengthening our convention bureau’s capacity to bid for and secure international events. In parallel, we have refined our overall strategy — deepening partnerships with key associations such as IAPCO, enhancing our communication to associations and PCOs through regular mailings and content marketing (including white papers), and intensifying our efforts to attract more non-medical conferences. Seeing these initiatives come together and deliver measurable results has been extremely rewarding for our entire team.

What has helped you stay agile and flexible in this uncertain environment?

Our agility has come from remaining close to our partners and clients, truly listening to their evolving needs, and responding with practical, flexible solutions. Collaboration is at the heart of Geneva’s DNA — between institutions, venues, hotels, and international organizations — and this spirit of partnership enables us to adapt swiftly. Additionally, by challenging misconceptions about costs and communicating the real value Geneva offers, we have been able to reposition our destination narrative and maintain our competitiveness.