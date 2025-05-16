Convene Pulse Survey May: How Are U.S. Administration Changes Reshaping Your Events?

The U.S. administration’s executive orders, policy changes, federal cuts, and tariffs are having a direct impact on the global event industry. We want to hear about your own experiences. For example, are you seeing delays, supplier disruption, lower registrations, and increased costs? Are you making changes to your event format, site selection, sponsorship opportunities, and/or messaging as a result?

All responses are anonymous and will be reported in aggregate only, with a summary of the results that will enable you to gain insights into how your colleagues are handling recent challenges. We value your feedback and are committed to protecting your privacy. The survey will close on Friday, May 30. Thanks in advance for your participation.