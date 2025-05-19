What’s New at PCMA edUcon 2025

Traci DePuy, PCMA’s chief marketing officer, shares how changes made to this signature mid-year conference — along with a healthy serving of only-in-Louisville activities — will enhance the participant experience, June 1-4.

Author: Michelle Russell

Traci DePuy was in the homestretch of planning edUcon 2025, June 1-4, in Louisville, Kentucky, when she spoke with Convene. In addition to innovative elements that have been added to the education program, this year’s event, she said, will include new session formats and a revamped schedule. She gave us some of the back story.

What distinguishes the annual PCMA mid-year conference from other industry events each year?

According to DePuy, “it’s the energy that comes from being in a space where people are genuinely there to learn, share, and stretch their thinking. There is something special about the edUcon community. It feels intimate, curious, and open to trying new things.”

What makes this year’s edition different?

“We’ve listened closely to the feedback from last year’s edUcon, and we’re excited to put those insights into practice this year,” she said. “Attendees expressed a desire for deeper-dive sessions and more content focused on event trends, with less emphasis on the traditional trade-show format. In response, we’ve revamped our programming to offer longer-form, high-quality sessions that dive deeper into the latest event trends, strategies, and emerging technologies. This allows participants to get more in-depth, actionable insights that they can immediately apply to their work.”

The educational program has been designed around three pillars: Blend, with a focus on integrating diverse elements to create cohesive event experiences; innovate, which will offer cutting-edge tools and strategies to stay ahead in the evolving events industry; and craft, centering on the art of designing memorable events. A flexible schedule provides ample time for education sessions, networking, and personal exploration, allowing participants to tailor their experience to their interests and needs.

Tell us about the interactive experiences.

A greater emphasis on interactive session formats means there will be opportunities to “encourage us to move from passive learning to real application,” DePuy said, with hands-on workshops; deep-dive learning labs, which offer intensive opportunities to thoroughly understand a specific topic; master classes presented by industry experts; and off-site excursions to learn outside of the traditional conference setting. One half-day workshop, “Empowering Women Leaders: Raise Your Voice and Kick Some Glass,” for example, is dedicated to building confidence, expanding networks, and developing leadership strategies for women in the events industry.

In Louisville, the networking will be integrated — not only because authentic connections will be made through curated activities throughout the event, but these opportunities also incorporate the destination’s unique culture.

“By weaving Louisville’s distinctive venues and cultural elements into the agenda, edUcon 2025 offers attendees a rich tapestry of experiences that go beyond traditional conference settings,” DePuy said. “These thoughtfully curated events not only showcase the city’s heritage but also foster deeper connections among participants.” They include candle-making sessions, bowling in a speakeasy, exploring secret passages during a Great Gatsby Hotel tour, and a lively music bingo competition.

How about off-site activities?

Hospitality Helping Hands, PCMA’s longtime initiative to give back to local host communities, will be held on Sunday afternoon at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby — volunteers will work with the Backside Learning Center, a nonprofit supporting racetrack workers and their families.

Later that evening, under the twin spires of that same legendary venue, Churchill Downs, edUcon’s opening night reception will give participants the chance to make their own Derby hats upon arriving at registration, then wear them that evening and enjoy an evening filled with local flavors, bourbon-glazed favorites, and live music, setting the tone for a memorable edUcon experience to come.

The Give Back Bash will take place on Monday evening at Mercury Ballroom, a splashy concert hall in the historic Louisville Palace, where participants can raise a toast to the PCMA Foundation’s 40th anniversary. This special celebration offers local bites, craft cocktails, and Southern vibes, providing a festive atmosphere for networking and celebration.

What can edUcon participants who haven’t been to Louisville before expect?

DePuy said they should prepare to be wowed. What has surprised her? “Honestly, it’s how layered and vibrant the city is,” she said. “We expected bourbon and horses, and those are certainly part of the charm, but what stood out during our site visits was the warmth and authenticity of the people, the creative energy in the local businesses, and the rich mix of Southern tradition with a fresh, modern spirit.

“Downtown Louisville is incredibly walkable and welcoming. There’s a strong sense of pride in the community that comes through in so many ways. Local chefs are excited to share their culinary stories, artists and makers are visible throughout the city, and the hospitality teams go above and beyond to make you feel at home.

“From an event perspective, the venues are not only unique, like a hidden speakeasy bowling alley, but also highly adaptable for immersive learning and meaningful connections. Louisville has this unexpected spark. It’s full of grit, soul, and creativity, which makes it the perfect setting for a conference like edUcon that encourages fresh thinking and bold ideas.”

What kinds of wellness activities are planned?

Wellness Room — Find your moment of calm in a dedicated space designed for restoration and self-care. Participants can book services on site including massages with certified BodyWork therapists, enjoy a moment of Zen, and take part in other personalized wellness experiences. “It’s the perfect way to reset between sessions and keep your energy steady all day,” DePuy said.

— Find your moment of calm in a dedicated space designed for restoration and self-care. Participants can book services on site including massages with certified BodyWork therapists, enjoy a moment of Zen, and take part in other personalized wellness experiences. “It’s the perfect way to reset between sessions and keep your energy steady all day,” DePuy said. Morning Sound Bath & Puppy Yoga — What better way to start mornings at the conference than with intention. The sound bath offers a meditative, healing experience through calming frequencies, while puppy yoga adds a joyful twist to participants’ flow — “movement, mindfulness, and adorable pups to lift your spirit,” DePuy said. “These activities also support the PCMA Foundation.”

— What better way to start mornings at the conference than with intention. The sound bath offers a meditative, healing experience through calming frequencies, while puppy yoga adds a joyful twist to participants’ flow — “movement, mindfulness, and adorable pups to lift your spirit,” DePuy said. “These activities also support the PCMA Foundation.” Spa-Inspired Moments — peaceful, pop-up experiences throughout the venue offer quick but meaningful ways to pause and refresh.

Michelle Russell is editor in chief of Convene.