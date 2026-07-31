From how Adam Rosendahl’s interactive art workshops spark creativity and human connection, to Jesse Israel’s insights on presence, resilience, and intentional leadership — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: The Art of Connecting

How Adam Rosendahl’s Late Nite Art workshops use storytelling, music, and drawing to help attendees break down barriers, connect in new ways and unleash creativity. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor of Convene.

🎙️ Interview: The Quiet Advantage: Why Presence Is an Event Leader’s Greatest Competitive Edge

In this Interview, Business Events Summit keynote speaker Jesse Israel shares insights on how event professionals can navigate uncertainty, make clearer decisions, and create environments where both teams and attendees can thrive. From quieting the noise of self-doubt and burnout to fostering stronger connections and more intentional event experiences, this conversation explores why presence is more than a personal wellness practice. It is a practical leadership skill that helps professionals lead with clarity, resilience, and purpose in an increasingly noisy world.

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