Be One of the First to Meet at Miami Beach Convention Center’s Headquarter Hotel

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

Greater Miami is on the cusp of a new era. Last year, officials celebrated the groundbreaking of the 800-room Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Hotel, a new headquarter hotel with a direct connection to the Miami Beach Convention Center. Expected to open in late 2027, the property will feature four dedicated floors of meeting space in addition to a resort-style rooftop pool deck, a signature restaurant and bar, and ground-level retail. In addition, a climate-controlled skybridge connecting the hotel to the convention center, pedestrian promenades, bike-sharing stations, and a dedicated rideshare pick-up and drop-off area will make exploring Miami Beach feel like a breeze.





Apart from this shiny new convention package, Greater Miami has plenty else to entice business events of all stripes, starting with the destination’s impressive airlift. Miami International Airport (MIA) offers nonstop service to 170 cities worldwide, including 70 U.S. cities and more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport. As for accommodations, more than 570 hotels offer a total of 66,000 rooms destination-wide. And the energy, culture, and creativity that makes Greater Miami such a compelling place to live, work, and play also makes it ideal for visiting groups to create new ideas, connections, and memories.

What’s more, Greater Miami’s time-tested experience hosting a wide range of business events means planners can trust they’re in good hands. Upcoming events on the calendar include Sibos 2026, Swift’s long-running global financial services conference, this September; the Adobe MAX Creativity Conference, which will bring together a global community of creatives to the Miami Beach Convention Center in November; and eMerge Americas, a global tech conference and expo convening 20,000-plus attendees in March 2027.

Now is the perfect time to experience that signature hospitality — the Greater Miami CVB is offering millions in incentives to the first 10 citywide groups that book the Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Hotel and Miami Beach Convention Center. For more information, reach out at [email protected].