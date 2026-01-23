From how Spark can help planners uncover registration patterns and drive earlier action, to Jahkini Bisselink’s insights on cultural intelligence, generational connection, and trust — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: Using AI to Minimize Registration Data Headaches

How Spark can help planners combat the late registration trend by uncovering patterns in their own registration data and finding ways to spur prospective audiences to action. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Interview [CL26 SPECIAL] Leading with Empathy: Jahkini Bisselink on Cultural Intelligence and Generational Connection

In this episode of the Convene Podcast, global foresight leader Jahkini Bisselink shares actionable insights on creating authentic connections, bridging generational gaps, and balancing technology with human interaction. From the concept of Kletzkassa (or chit chat counters) to mutual mentorship and digital etiquette, discover strategies to foster trust and inclusion in a rapidly changing world.

