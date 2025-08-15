This Week Оn Тhe Convene Podcast: Attendee Safety Across Borders and Navigating the DEI Backlash
From cross-border moves to protect attendee safety to standing firm on DEI, this week’s Convene Podcast explores how the events industry is responding to political pressures.
Magdalina Atanassova
Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.
🎙️ Convene Article: Crossing Borders to Address Attendee Safety Concerns
Two associations have moved their conferences from the U.S. to Canada due to rising sociopolitical tensions — and despite financial consequences. Here is how they arrived at those decisions. Written and read by Kate Mulcrone, managing digital editor at Convene.
🎙️ Convene Talk: Standing Their Ground – How the Events Industry Is Navigating the DEI Backlash
When a recent U.S. executive order labeled diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts “immoral and illegal,” some organizations quietly swapped out the language — while others doubled down on their commitments. In this behind-the-scenes conversation, the Convene editorial team discusses our August cover story on how the events industry is responding to the backlash.
