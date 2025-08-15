From cross-border moves to protect attendee safety to standing firm on DEI, this week’s Convene Podcast explores how the events industry is responding to political pressures.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: Crossing Borders to Address Attendee Safety Concerns

Two associations have moved their conferences from the U.S. to Canada due to rising sociopolitical tensions — and despite financial consequences. Here is how they arrived at those decisions. Written and read by Kate Mulcrone, managing digital editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Standing Their Ground – How the Events Industry Is Navigating the DEI Backlash

When a recent U.S. executive order labeled diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts “immoral and illegal,” some organizations quietly swapped out the language — while others doubled down on their commitments. In this behind-the-scenes conversation, the Convene editorial team discusses our August cover story on how the events industry is responding to the backlash.

🎧 Subscribe to the Convene Podcast: