Planning Your Next Meeting in Anaheim? Here We Go!

Your attendees already know about the appeal of Anaheim, with its abundance of sunny days, proximity to southern California beaches, and Disneyland ® Resort, of course. But do they know that it’s also a world-class, future-focused destination for large-scale meetings and conventions? Anaheim is undergoing dynamic growth right now, in particular with OCVIBE, a multibillion dollar, 100-acre development anchored by the Honda Center that will combine sports and entertainment venues, residential and commercial buildings, outdoor gathering spaces, and more. The next phase of the project will be complete in 2026.

A number of high-profile global events on the horizon, such as Olympic Volleyball in the 2028 Summer Olympics, as well as world-renowned sporting competitions being hosted nearby, serve to cement Anaheim’s top-tier destination status. The area’s ample, best-in-class accommodations, venues for events of all sizes, and unsurpassed service will ensure your meeting or convention’s success.