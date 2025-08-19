Want to Meet in a Fast-Growing, Well-Connected City? Say Yes to Columbus

There are lots of reasons to host your next meeting in Columbus, Ohio. This accessible Midwest city, named America’s fastest-growing city by Forbes, is vibrant and diverse, offering a wide range of downtime offerings in its compact, walkable downtown. And it’s also fast becoming the place to be for industry leaders.

Ohio has been dubbed the “Silicon Heartland” thanks to its growing presence in the semiconductor industry, and Intel’s recent $20 billion investment in two chip factories (to be completed in 2026 and 2028) in the nearby suburb of New Albany, firmly establishes the Columbus area as tech-sector destination. At the same time, a brand-new Fashion Innovation Hub, to be complete this year, will be home to designers, labs, and collaborative spaces—a boost to what is already ranked the #1 metro area in the U.S. for concentration of apparel and fashion-industry professionals. There’s so much to discover in Columbus.