People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Bryan Griffin

Bryan Griffin has been tapped to be the next Visit Florida president and CEO. He currently serves as the communications director in the executive office of Florida’s governor. In the new role, Griffin will oversee Visit Florida’s mission to market the state to both domestic and international visitors.

Lori Lampo and Zavier Jones

Visit Myrtle Beach has promoted Lori Lampo to senior sales manager of group tour and leisure sales. In this role, she will lead the planning, coordination, and execution of sales strategies for the group tour, motorcoach, and leisure market segments. Lampo has been with the organization for six years and holds a Certified Faith-Based Meeting Professional designation and a Certified Autism Travel Professional credential.

Zavier Jones has been promoted to associate group sales manager at Visit Myrtle Beach. He will work alongside Cyndi Mohr on meeting and convention bookings for the Myrtle Beach area. His work supports the region’s year-round appeal for business, incentive, and association travel.

James Malcolm

The Tampa Convention Center has recently appointed James Malcolm to senior event manager. He began his journey with the center as an events coordinator in 2019.

In his years at the Tampa Convention Center, Malcolm has effectively overseen nearly 300 diverse functions. His involvement with industry groups like the Event Service Professionals Association (ESPA) reflects his commitment to the field.

Brian Atchison and Jill Metherd

Explore St. Louis has made two notable additions to its leadership team. Brian Atchison has been appointed as chief sales officer and Jill Metherd is the organization’s new sales manager – events.

As chief sales officerr, Atchison will lead Explore St. Louis’ group sales strategy as well as execution for the America’s Center Convention Complex and hotel-based in-house business, including meetings, conventions, sports and other major events. Reporting to the chief commercial officer, he will oversee a team that was responsible for more than 620,000 group room nights in 2025, building on last year’s performance of 560,000.

Atchison, who grew up in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and enjoyed frequent outings to St. Louis, brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in destination marketing and hospitality sales, including his most recent position as the Vice President of Business Development and Convention Sales for New Orleans’ destination marketing organization, New Orleans & Company.

Metherd is a veteran of some of St. Louis’ largest entertainment and event venues, including Ballpark Village and Armory STL, bringing expertise in event sales, operations and strategic planning. Her focus will be working within a rolling 12-month window to secure local and regional events at the America’s Center Convention Complex.