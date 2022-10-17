Planners — Forget Everything You Think You Know About Reno Tahoe

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

If thoughts of Reno Tahoe evoke images of a purely gaming destination, it’s time to retire that old stereotype. With the best of both worlds in urban conveniences and natural beauty, Reno Tahoe is in a league of its own — one that savvy meeting planners flock to when they’re looking to delight their attendees while reaping the benefits of a competitively priced destination.







With a rapidly growing economy fueled by the increase in corporations moving to the area, the city is experiencing a boom, with exciting new restaurants, attractions, venues, and hotels sprouting around every turn. The Reno Experience District is the perfect example of this growth as one of the newer establishments in the area, bringing new luxury residences, a public park, hotels, and plenty of retail shopping. These developments serve as the ideal complement to the city’s unique variety of event venues, from the classic Reno-Sparks Convention Center to the National Bowling Stadium and the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

And no matter which location event organizers choose, they’ll be met by friendly staff with a can-do attitude and eagerness to roll out the red-carpet for its visitors. Reno Tahoe manages and operates four of the largest meeting and convention spaces in the area, offering increased flexibility for planners and a guaranteed level of service across the city.

When organizers choose Reno Tahoe as their host city, they’re not only getting an easily navigable, entertaining downtown as their homebase, they’re also making it easy for attendees to unwind and connect in Mother Nature. Reno Tahoe’s 300-plus days of sunshine annually means visitors can expect ideal conditions for exploring nearby desert and mountain landscapes as well as Lake Tahoe. The latter, just a short drive away, offers a plethora of outdoor activity options, from hiking to boating to biking and more.

With so much to offer, Reno Tahoe understands that sometimes seeing is believing. Planners interested in visiting the destination before booking their event can take advantage of the “Come See, Fly Free” program with complimentary flights provided by Reno Tahoe. Other perks for event organizers include 10 percent commission when booking qualified group rooms and a $5,000 signing bonus to be applied towards the group’s master account or expenditures.

And there’s even more to get excited about with more than $57 million in renovations and additions coming to Reno Tahoe. That means attendees can look forward to refreshed hotel rooms and suites and renovated event venues and casino floors. These all come at rates more affordable than what most destinations can offer, along with flexible cancellation policies so meeting planners can feel at ease, especially when booking in advance.