All work and no play make for a forgettable meeting. At the best events, business goals are accomplished–and attendees have a good time too. Fortunately, there’s plenty of fun sprinkled throughout Omaha.

Take the Old Market Entertainment District, for example. The historic buildings and cobblestone streets are a dynamic duo that define the nine-block area filled with boutiques, art galleries, restaurants, pubs, and cafes. Listen to sidewalk musicians show off their craft or take a carriage ride. A selfie in the Old Market Passageway is a must. For astrology enthusiasts there’s the Garden of the Zodiac. Look for unique finds among the floor-to-ceiling books at Jackson Street Booksellers. Find nostalgic games in Hollywood Candy’s Pinball Museum.

Just North of downtown, The Capitol District provides more opportunities to unwind after a long day of meetings. The Trap Room is a one-of-a-kind retro bar with a cocktail menu sure to impress even the most discerning of the craft curious. Nosh Restaurant and Wine Lounge has more than 100 vinos and if you want an art fix, Hot Shops Art Center showcases the work of more than 80 artists. Jazz lovers, The Jewell is your spot for smooth sounds served with creative dishes.

If you’re ready for a craft brew, head to The Blackstone District. There’s Huber Haus, a German beer hall known for its bier, brats, and the Das Boot! Beertopia, Rathskeller, Farnam House Brewing Company and Scriptown Brewery round out the crafty offerings. This district was also the birthplace of the Reuben sandwich in the 1920s–get a taste of the original recipe at Crescent Moon. For a hyper local experience, the Blackstone Meatball puts a much beloved spin on the Italian American classic.

But wait, there’s more fun on the way. The Crossroads is a $500 million entertainment district that will be located in the central part of Omaha. Get ready for restaurants, shops, accommodations, and a pavilion for outdoor entertainment. Another addition includes The Row at Heartwood Preserve in West Omaha that will have a downtown-style district. The $500 million development will be home to a hotel, restaurants, and shops.

For more information and to plan a site visit, go to www.visitomaha.com/meetings