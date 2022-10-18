Now Playing: One-of-a-Kind Events in Los Angeles

Set your next event in a location sure to win rave reviews: Los Angeles.

With a wide variety of unique venues and hotels, Los Angeles has something to offer any size of meeting, event or convention. In fact, the city has so many incredible choices that the Los Angeles Tourism team works closely with planners to pinpoint the options that work best for each client and event—saving you valuable time and resources.

“Planners don’t just plan events,” says Darren Green, chief sales officer for the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. “They’re producers of experiences. In Los Angeles, we’re committed to providing the venues and assistance that turn those experiences into blockbusters. What Los Angeles offers can’t be found anywhere else in the world.”

Fans of the silver screen will love the newly opened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, for example, which features dynamic indoor and outdoor event spaces—including the spectacular rooftop Dolby Family Terrace, with magnificent views of the Hollywood Hills.

At the two-year-old SoFi Stadium—home to the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers—attendees can feel like a sports star for a day. The stadium offers many state-of-the-art event spaces, and receptions can even be held right on the playing field.

And the options are seemingly endless at the Los Angeles Convention Campus, in the heart of downtown, with 720,000 square feet of exhibit hall space, 147,000 square feet of meeting room space and much more.

Coming attractions include the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, founded by filmmaker George Lucas, slated to open in 2025. Meanwhile, Los Angeles International Airport is undergoing a major expansion, which will make getting to the city even easier.

To plan your next mega-hit event in Los Angeles, contact the Los Angeles Tourism sales team. For more information, visit www.meetla.com.