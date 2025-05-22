Phoenix—Great Minds Meet Here

A great meeting is built around more than top-notch facilities and luxurious accommodations—for speakers, panel discussions, and industry connections, it’s intellectual capital that is the difference maker. And while you can fly top minds in to just about anywhere, if you meet in Phoenix, those minds are already here.

As one of the fastest growing tech cities in the U.S., thanks to recent investment and growth in the defense and semiconductor industries, and the innovation happening at the Phoenix Bioscience Core, there is no shortage of experts and thought leaders who make their home here, and who are available to inspire and engage your attendees. Since the Bioscience Core is directly adjacent to the convention center, planning for interactions is easy.

And those state-of-the-art conference facilities and luxe accommodations? Phoenix has those, too. Discover why your next tech event should be in Phoenix.