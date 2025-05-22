The Hidden Engine Behind International Attendance: Rethinking Your Housing Strategy

For global healthcare professionals (HCPs), travel to U.S. medical meetings is often arranged and fully funded by pharmaceutical or medical device companies. These sponsors operate under strict compliance regulations, varied payment systems, and high expectations for white-glove service. If your housing strategy isn’t designed around their needs, it can quickly become a barrier to attendance.

U.S.-centric housing models may fall short. Domestic booking platforms typically prioritize individual reservations and self-service tools focused on the individual self-pay attendee, while exhibitor groups booked in advance through a separate selective process. International groups have a completely different set of needs, including guaranteed inventory, early access, extended dates, and concierge-level support well before registration opens.

Cultural expectations shape hotel choices. Delegations from France, China, India, and Latin American countries often request specific room types, breakfast inclusions, porterage, or familiar brands. ABTS works in partnership with official housing providers to identify and manage hotels best suited for international groups, ensuring culturally appropriate service.

And it’s not just about the room. It’s about risk. Housing and registration pirates frequently target international attendees. ABTS centralizes communication for international groups, verifies third-party agencies, and reinforces your official block to keep groups safe and your brand intact.

Payment policies and compliance regulations add complexity. Sponsors may need payment options in local currency, centralized invoicing, or reconciliation processes that follow corporate guidelines. Our services meet those needs and are fully aligned with global compliance frameworks such as MedTech Europe, EFPIA, AIFA, and APACMed.

We manage the financial realities of group travel. When sponsors overbook and cancel, associations can be left with unsold rooms and financial exposure. ABTS works proactively with housing partners to anticipate group patterns, minimize attrition risk, and fine-tune inventory as needed.

Housing should not be gated behind registration. Requiring international attendees to register before booking accommodations is a barrier. Sponsors secure housing blocks , often before attendees have accepted. If an attendee declines, another is invited in their place. Housing must be flexible and accessible early to align with how international sponsorship works.

The result: return groups, smoother logistics, and long-term continuity. When sponsors trust the housing process, they come back. When international attendees feel supported, your meeting’s global reputation grows.