People on the Move

Author: Convene Editors

Michael McQuade

The Seattle Convention Center will welcome Michael McQuade as senior advisor, commercial strategy in January. McQuade has served as the center’s director of sales since 1988 and served as an insightful contributor to the three expansions of the Arch building, plus the half-million-square-foot addition of Summit, which opened in early 2023. He will be responsible for shaping new commercial relationships, refining destination KPIs, and partnering with an expanding network of stakeholders to evaluate tradeshows, sports, and special event opportunities for the city.

Mark Wagner and Roberto Alicea

Hyatt Regency Chicago has appointed Mark Wagner as general manager following the retirement of longtime general manager Patrick Donelly. The hotel has also named Roberto Alicea as its new hotel manager. Wagner is continuing a nearly three-decade career with Hyatt and will oversee the property’s comprehensive day-to-day operations, including staff management, strategic planning, budgeting, and sales and marketing initiatives, while his primary focus will be on elevating the visitor experience across the property. Roberto Alicea joined the brand through Hyatt’s community outreach program, first as a cook and then Hyatt’s youngest executive chef at just 22. His previous experience includes roles with Hyatt Regency, Park Hyatt, Andaz, and Hyatt Resorts across the U.S., Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Ryan Reynolds

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach has named Ryan Reynolds as its new director of operations. He brings more than 25 years of hospitality experience to the role, including leadership positions at Hyatt Regency Denver, Hyatt Regency Jacksonville, Hyatt Regency Vancouver, and Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay. In his new role, Reynolds will oversee the daily functions of multiple departments, mentor and support associates, and collaborate with the general manager and executive team on initiatives to enhance guest experiences and support the property’s continued growth.

Bella DiSilvestro

The Pennsylvania Convention Center has promoted Bella DiSilvestro to director of event services. She first joined the Legends Global team as a senior event manager in 2023 and has proven herself to be a highly skilled, client-focused, and results-driven leader. DiSilvestro has more than a decade of experience in event management, venue operations, and brand development, and will be responsible for leading the strategic planning, budget management, and successful execution of events at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Brandon Claypool

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Birmingham has named Brandon Claypool as its new general manager. He brings more than 27 years of experience in hotel operations and management to the role. Claypool was most recently task force complex hotel manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Jose and Juniper Hotel Cupertino, Curio Collection by Hilton, and has held director positions at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, and Hilton Waikoloa Village.