Claire Smith Announces Retirement

Claire Smith, who served as PCMA’s first-ever supplier, Canadian, and non-U.S.-based Chair of PCMA’s Board of Directors in 2018, announced she will retire from the Vancouver Convention Centre in 2026.

In an email sent to industry leaders, Craig Lehto, the Vancouver Convention Centre’s general manager, wrote:

“It is with a mix of admiration, gratitude, and, admittedly, a touch of sadness as we share some significant news for the Vancouver Convention Centre. After an extraordinary 36-year career with us, shaping us into the global leader it is today, Claire Smith has announced that she will be retiring from her role as Vice President, Sales and Marketing, effective April 3, 2026.

“It’s difficult to put into words the impact Claire has had on our organization, Vancouver, and our industry. Her vision and leadership have not only elevated our reputation worldwide, but have helped define what it means to bring meaningful, transformative events to Vancouver.

“While we will miss working with her, we are also tremendously excited for her as she steps into this next chapter. While she may be stepping into retirement, I have no doubt we’ll continue to see her as a strong voice for our industry in the years ahead. In that spirit, this feels far more like a ‘see you soon’ than a ‘goodbye.’”