People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Summer Davey and Alysia Roden

Visit San Antonio welcomes the return of Summer Davey on September 29 as its new director of citywide sales. For more than 17 years, she served as the organization’s director of mid-Atlantic sales and assistant director of sales. She rejoins Visit San Antonio from New Orleans & Company, where she played a pivotal role in driving convention business and growth in key East Coast markets.

Alysia Roden, currently vice president of sales at Visit Austin, will also be returning to Visit San Antonio effective September 22. She was previously employed at the DMO for 14 years, advancing through various roles. Roden has earned CMP and CEM credentials and serves on the board of the Texas Society of Association Executives.

Jenna Snyder

The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau has appointed Jenna Snyder as destination services executive. She will serve as liaison between sales, membership, associations and the public sector and support confirmed events utilizing a minimum of 250 peak room nights.

Snyder was formerly senior sales manager at Juice Studios, leading sales from pitch to program for events between 50 to more than 20,000 attendees. From 2019 to 2024, she served as director of destination services for the ATL Airport District CVB, where she launched and led a comprehensive destination services program supporting group business at airport-area hotels and the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC). Snyder holds the Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) designation.

Mariana Hauri

The Thompson Miami Beach hotel, set to open this fall, has named Mariana Hauri as its new senior sales manager of groups. Hauri brings over 15 years of hospitality industry experience and will be a pivotal member of the hotel’s opening team, securing group business and corporate events while ensuring each event reflects the brand’s signature blend of sophisticated luxury and dynamic cultural experiences.

Hauri most recently served as sales manager for EAST Miami, where she spearheaded group and corporate sales. Previous to that, she served on the opening and sales leadership team for the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, where she oversaw multiple high-profile properties.

Steen Jakobsen

GainingEdge, a global tourism and business events industry consulting firm, has welcomed Steen Jakobsen as its new CEO. Jakobsen has more than 25 years of experience in the global tourism and business events industry, having served as director of the Copenhagen Convention Bureau for 14 years after 10 years as vice president of Dubai Business Events.

Jakobsen has served on various international boards and committees, including serving as board chair of the BestCities Global Alliance and vice president of the Board of the International Congress and Convention Association.