People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Nik Pereira

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) has named Nik Pereira as the organization’s vice president of sales. In this role, he will be tasked with the continued building and development of the PHLCVB sales team through coaching and performance metrics. He will also be responsible for large accounts and key industry events, in addition to supporting the sales team in scheduling client events and trade shows. Pereira is a 20-year veteran of the hospitality industry and most recently served as director of sales for The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia, overseeing group, transient, and catering sales for the hotel.

Carole Manning-Kim

Visit Oakland has appointed Carole Manning-Kim as the new director of sales. Manning-Kim has more than 25 years of experience in the San Francisco Bay Area hospitality industry. She has led teams at both convention and boutique hotel levels, and has extensive experience securing large conference and affiliate group contracts. Manning-Kim joins Visit Oakland from Sonesta Hotels and BPR Hotels, where she served as director of sales and marketing.

Joe Hirsch

Switch, an experiential marketing agency, has named Joe Hirsh as its new senior vice president of sales and marketing. Hirsch has more than 30 years of hospitality and events experience. Most recently, he served as the vice president of field sales for PRA Business Events.