News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
‘It’s The Biggest Open Secret Out There’: The Double Lives of White-Collar Workers With Two Jobs
Remote working has made it easier than ever for staff to moonlight. But how do they cope with clashing meetings and two bosses? And can the rewards be worth the lies? The Guardian has the story.
How the Workplace of the Future Could Leave Women Behind
Women are more likely to want to work remotely. But what if it ends up working against them, asks journalist Emily Peck for Politico. As a long-term hybrid workplace future comes into view, a group of academics, executives, gender-equality advocates, and women themselves are increasingly worried that new norms may hurt rather than help women.
Why Bosses Are Inflexible About Flexible Work Arrangements
A new study conducted by research group Future Forum and reported by WIRED focused on the lockdown-imposed home-working experiment and the slow return to the office — and it’ll come as no surprise to find out that management are rather more keen to see staff at their desks than leave them working from home.
To Reduce the Strain of Overwork, Learn to Listen to Your Body
Can learning how to engage with your body differently help with symptoms of overwork? Research on two groups of people taking yoga teacher training shows that learning how to “let go” during training also helped participants do the same in their work lives. Harvard Business Review examines how this “third space” of training can help you better navigate the demands and expectations of your job.