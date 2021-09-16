People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Mattie Scheeter and Matt Heck

Mattie Scheeter has been named director of sales for Visit Omaha. Since 2017, Scheeter has served as a national sales manager for the organization. Before joining Omaha, she led sales efforts for Experience Sioux Falls.

Matt Heck has been named senior sales manager for Visit Omaha. Heck has more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, and joined Visit Omaha in 2015 as a national sales manager. Prior to Visit Omaha, Heck spent eight years with Marriott International and was promoted to a sales executive position.

Mary L. Castellanos

INNOV8 Meetings + Events has added Mary L. Castellanos to its team as director, global accounts. Castellanos has an extensive sales, marketing, and special events background, and most recently worked as executive director at ODC Products.

Patty Olejnik

Patty Olejnik, CED, DES, has been appointed senior meeting event manager at Maritz Global Events. Olejnik, who formerly served as associate director, experience planning and design at the Association of Legal Administrators and prior to that, program manager, meetings and incentives for The Pampered Chef, has 30 years of corporate and association experience.