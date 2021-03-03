People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Adam Berrios

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) has hired Adam Berrios as its new director of sales. Berrios is responsible for leading the bureau’s local, regional, and national efforts to bring meetings and conventions to the city. Berrios has ten years of convention and visitors bureau experience. Prior to joining the LRCVB, Berrios was senior sales manager with VisitGreenvilleSC and the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lisa Chamberlain

Lisa Chamberlain, CMP, has been appointed as group sales manager for Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB. She joins the team with more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience in the hospitality and tourism industries. In this role, Chamberlain will lead the group sales department at the CVB. Chamberlain most recently worked at Visit Tampa Bay, where she served for the past 16 years, most recently as national account director.

Mike Foust

PRA has named Mike Foust as its director of digital production. In this role, Foust is responsible for developing and refining processes, best practices, and training for virtual engagement and large-scale hybrid events, while also serving as executive producer for digital and in-person events produced by PRA’s production management and communication agency, One Smooth Stone. Foust also serves as a contributor to the development and implementation of the broader PRA digital strategy for the system. Foust previously worked in a leadership position at brand engagement agency August Jackson and has extensive experience as an executive producer of agency-produced events.

Anthony Duggan

Anthony Duggan has been named area vice president of Miraval Group, which includes three wellness resorts: Miraval Arizona, Miraval Austin, and Miraval Berkshires. In his new role, Duggan will provide operational direction for the resorts. Duggan currently serves as general manager of Miraval Austin and will continue in this role as he assumes his new position. Duggan has spent more than 25 years in hospitality, leading prominent resorts such as Amangiri in Utah and Fairmont Kea Lani in Hawaii.