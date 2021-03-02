REBROADCAST: Race, Equity and Actionable Steps to Increase Access and Opportunities for All

Join the award-winning author, radio host and three-time New York Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker, Dr. Kaye Wise Whitehead, as she connects the history of systemic racism to what is happening across the country in our cities, homes and businesses. To make real change in our organizations and industry, Dr. Whitehead will discuss how we can all play a role in becoming more culturally responsive. A conversation with Dr. Whitehead, Visit Baltimore President/CEO Al Hutchinson and event strategist Kirsten Olean will follow with a live Q&A session about how we can take steps to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the business events industry.
LEARNER OUTCOMES:
- Gain a deeper understanding and awareness of race, equity, inclusion, and diversity.
- Leverage metacognitive strategies for you to engage in challenging but productive conversations about race, social justice, and peace.
- Examine how your individual lived experiences influences your racial consciousness and awareness, how you see and respond to systemic racism, whiteness and privilege, and what actions you can take to leverage business events as a platform to champion access and opportunity for all.
- Duration: 00:56:17
- Date: 03/09/2021
- Speakers:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Approved
- CMP-IS Domain: A. Strategic Planning
- Clock Hours: 1.0