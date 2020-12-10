People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Mark Hoplamazian

Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, has been appointed chair of the board of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. In his new role, Hoplamazian will be responsible for overseeing the board of directors and working with AHLA leaders to unite the hotel industry as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic

Nicholas Kabetso

Nicholas Kabetso has been appointed director of restaurants, bars, and events at Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel in California. Kabetso will play a key role in the operational strategy, development, and management for the culinary, beverage, and events program at 4 Saints, Juniper Table, High Bar, and Window Bar — restaurants located in the hotel — in addition to the 153-room downtown Palm Springs hotel. Kabetso has more than 16 years of hospitality industry experience. He most recently served as director of food and beverage at Hilton Anaheim.

Reynaldo Ramirez

Hilton Aventura Miami has named Reynaldo Ramirez as its new director of sales and marketing. Ramirez has 24 years of South Florida sales industry knowledge, and has held various management positions with brands like Hilton, Marriott, Wyndham, and InterContinental Hotel Group. Most recently, he served as complex director of sales and marketing at AC Marriott Aventura and Aloft Miami Aventura. In his new role, Ramirez will be responsible for overseeing sales and marketing, developing strategies for revenue growth, managing a team of sales associates, and working with marketing teams.

Javier Marquis

Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) has hired Javier Marquis, CHRM, as director of sales and marketing for the soon-to-open AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach. He will oversee all marketing efforts and manage group and business markets for the property, which is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2021. Marquis has spent more than a decade in South Florida’s hotel industry, most recently serving as director of sales and marketing at The Betsy Hotel in Miami.