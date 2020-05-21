People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Daniella Middleton

Development Counsellors International (DCI) has announced the promotion of Daniella Middleton to senior vice president of its tourism practice. Middleton, who initially joined DCI to advance its digital marketing efforts and lead its business events division, will step into a tourism strategy role that will unify the five divisions of DCI’s Tourism Practice — research, public relations, digital marketing, travel trade marketing, and business events. She will also continue to advance the agency’s digital offerings.

Jeanine Dupigny and Nadir Aboutaleb

The Hague Convention Bureau has hired two international sales managers to focus on the city’s specialist markets, including new energy, impact economy, information technology, and cyber security. Jeanine Dupigny, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, will focus on MICE acquisitions in the new energy and impact economy sectors. She is experienced in the industrial development, petrochemical, and tourism sectors. Nadir Aboutaleb, who calls The Hague his hometown, has more than nine years of experience in the meetings and events industry. In his new role, he will focus on the development of specialist events covering information technology and cyber security.