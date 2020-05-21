News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Your Job (Literally) Might Be Killing You
A new study by researchers at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business directly correlates on-the-job stress, caused by a heavy workload and lack of autonomy, with poor mental health and death. Read more in Fast Company.
5 Career Tips to Achieve the Success You Want
Pay cuts, layoffs, lost opportunities — the coronavirus pandemic has been brutal. In Forbes, a corporate consultant offers her best advice to help employees at all levels, across all disciplines take control.
How COVID-19 is Amplifying Gender Inequality
Nahla Valji, senior gender adviser at the United Nations, unpacks the ways the pandemic has exposed gender fault lines in The New York Times.
The Impact of the Economic Crisis on Older Workers
Americans of all ages are feeling squeezed by the coronavirus outbreak, but workers in their 50s and 60s — especially women — have been among the hardest hit. Next Avenue explains the “pandemic paradox” for older workers.