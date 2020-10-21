PCMA Refresh Session: Free From Stress

Join global wellness expert Angela Gaffney for a quick refresh break in your day. The goal of these sessions is to inspire, ignite momentum and provide a quick refresh break to focus on your health, resilience and happiness. In this relaxing session Angela will take you through simple practices to calm the mind and body and explore simple strategies you can implement immediately to decrease stress and feel refreshed!

Information

  • Duration: 00:31:03
  • Date: 10/21/2020
  • Speaker:
         
