PCMA invites all to APAC Community Connect sessions

PCMA APAC have launched a specific peer-to-peer meeting series to facilitate conversations between industry professionals from corporates through to associations, to discuss their challenges and recovery strategies.

Based on the hugely successful PCMA Community Conversations program in the USA, the APAC version titled Community Connect is helping event professionals undertake end-to-end reviews of their events from strategy through to post-implementation. Initially just for members, the APAC PCMA team has opened the sessions up to non-members free of charge until 31 December 2020.

Whilst there is a lot of informational content available, Community Connect session attendees value the peer-to-peer exchange to learn about what their colleagues are doing day-to-day to manage their constantly changing approach to events.

The first two Community Connect sessions, held in July 2020, focused on virtual events, and medical events and meetings, respectively. The key topics discussed included: the financial models available for virtual events, the best technology platforms to use, how to showcase a host location online, and risk management strategies for hybrid events.

Find out when the next Community Connect sessions are being held.

Read the media release.